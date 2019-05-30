Opal Marie Strope, 86, of Washington, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Grove Nursing Facility.

She was born March 22, 1932, in Brave, Greene County, the daughter of the late Carson L. Stewart and Ida Wise Stewart.

Opal was a graduate of Washington High School and retired from Kroger's after 30 years of service as the deli manager.

She loved cooking, gardening and baking cookies for the holidays.

On July 27, 1968, she married Merle Strope, who survives.

Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Carson Leroy Stewart Jr., and two sisters, Maxine Johns and Elinor McClelland.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Entombment will be private at Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

