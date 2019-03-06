Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OraLee Foringer.

OraLee Foringer, 93, of Washington, died peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 20, 1925, in Hackberry, Texas, a daughter of Henry Vinkler and Irene Schoonover Parrish.

Mrs. Foringer was a lifetime member of Church of Christ in Washington, where she taught Sunday school.

She attended Canyon Normal School for Teachers in Texas, and graduated from California State College in 1968.

Mrs. Foringer taught at Blaine Buffalo School in McGuffey School District until her retirement in 1987.

She was a member of the Pittsburgh Golden Triangle Decorative Painters.

Mrs. Foringer was an avid quilter and seamstress. She enjoyed prize bingo, Wii bowling and other activities at Paramount Senior Living.

On June 2, 1945, in Hays, Kan., she married James A. Foringer, who passed away December 11, 2014.

Surviving are four children, Linda (Charles) Wise of York, Merrietta Foringer (Vaughn Williams), and Loretta (Ronald K.) Huggins both of Washington, and James A. (Rebecca) Foringer II of Moon Twp.; two grandchildren, Trisha (Michael) Walaszewski of Washington and Steven J. (Mindy) Wise of York; two great-grandchildren, Braydon and Laykon Wise of York; three sisters, Dovie Miller of Lubbock, Texas, Josephine Burgess of Amarillo, Texas and JoAnn Brooks of Abilene, Texas; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, are two grandsons, Christopher Charles Wise and Chad Michael Huggins; and a brother, Victor Parrish.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director. Additional visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., the time of services, Friday, March 8, at Church of Christ, 700 Allison Avenue, Washington. Everyone meet at the church. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Chad Huggins Memorial Fund at the Washington Area Teachers Federal Credit Union, 1245 Park Avenue, or 75 Landings Drive Washington, PA 15301 or Church of Christ, 700 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. Paramount Senior Living and Paramount Hospice provided excellent care to OraLee. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hummellandjones.com.