Owen D. Durham Sr.
Owen D Durham Sr., 94, of Washington, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

He was born June 24, 1926, in Henryville, Tenn., a son of the late Robert and Olcie Pennington Durham.

Owen served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific in World War II. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He earned a mechanical engineering degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and was employed by Dupont in Seaford, Del., until his retirement in 1984.

Owen served the town of Fenwick Island, Delaware as its mayor for two terms in the 1980s.

On August 21, 1976, he married Frances L. Durham, who died February 28, 2018.

He is survived by a daughter, Fran (Denny) Russell of Seaford, Del., two stepdaughters, Lorraine (Edward) Yanov of Washington and Debra (Terry) Hill of Ft. Myers, Fla.; a stepson, Frank (Diane) Stevenson of Semora, N.C. He leaves seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

His first wife, Margaret Ann; a son, Owen Dale Durham Jr.; and a stepson, James W. Stevenson, preceeded him in death.

He was one of 12 children; nine of whom preceeded him in death leaving Barbara Ann Brown and Billie Ruth Gossage of Nashville, Tenn.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or service. A private service will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
