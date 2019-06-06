Owen McGraw, 87, of Slovan, and Denver, Colo., died April 17, 2019, in Denver.

He was born May 31, 1931, in Slovan, a son of the late Owen Dominic and Mary Rose Taggert McGraw.

Owen was the youngest of seven children (two sisters were born and passed away in Scotland before his parents moved to the United States).

Owen graduated from high school in 1950. He traveled the world while serving in the U.S. Navy for four years. Upon his return to the states, he decided to move to Colorado to attend the University of Denver, along with his three brothers, where they all became Certified Public Accountants.

Owen is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Lee Scott McGraw. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Karen (John), followed by two sons, the late James (June), and David. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Lisa, Katie and Sara; and five great-grandchildren, Madysen, Gage and Hayden Neville, and Raven and Damian Martin, all of whom reside in the Denver area.

He was the last surviving member of his family, which included brothers Peter, Robert and James;and a sister, Margaret.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown.