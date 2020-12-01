Paige Danielle Shea, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly, in her home, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 25. Paige was born February 23, 1995, and was a beloved daughter of Rita and Sean Shea.

Paige is survived by her parents; two brothers, Liam and Taggart; and grandmother Mary Bayard.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard Bayard; and grandparents Robert and Mary (Nanny) Shea.

Paige will be missed by her aunts and uncles, and by her many cousins.

Paige led a challenged life, but never expressed anger or resentment, and always had a smile for anyone who interacted with her. She loved spending time with family, riding horses and listening to happy music.

Paige attended the LAVI day program at the Western PA School for Blind Children in Pittsburgh. She was her Daddy's girl and Mommy's little angel, and words cannot express the loss felt by her early passing.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100, but due to the current pandemic, they will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western PA Epilepsy Association, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or the Western PA School for Blind Children, 201 N. Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.