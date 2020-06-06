Pamela Ann Gurczynaski McParlane, 67, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born May 22, 1953, in Dearborn, Mich., a daughter of the late Alphonse and Virgina Gurczynski.

Pamela leaves behind a very large and loving family, including her husband, Michael McParlane, and her sons, Mikey McParlane of New York City, Adam McParlane of Canonsburg and Andrew McParlane of Canonsburg.

She was an immensely proud and wonderful mother and they will cherish her memory forever. Pamm moved many times in support of Michael's career, from one coast to the other with few stops in between, finally settling in Canonsburg for the last 20 years. Pamm was very fond of Andrew's girlfriend, Macey, and was like a grandmother to her two doggies, Fawkes and Nebula.

Pamm is also survived by brothers Anthony Gurczynski of Kalamazoo, Mich., Peter Gurczynski of Canton, Mich., and Paul Gurczynski, also of Canton, and two sisters, Patricia Heichman of Canton and Colleen Stout of Livonia, Mich.

Pamm is also survived by extended family, Michael's brothers and sisters, Christopher and Paula McParlane of Valley Village, Calif., Peter and Millie McParlane of Conifer, Colo., Timothy and Ako McParlane of Indian Hill, Ohio, Matthew and Mary McParlane of Plymouth, Mich., Patsy AnGrace and Harry Bottelsen of Santa Barbara, Calif., Colleen and Michael Ellison of South Pasadena, Calif., Monica and Charles Mason of Fullerton, Calif., Patti Murphy-McParlane and late Terrence McParlane of Lovonia.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg.

