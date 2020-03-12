Pamela D. Cole Kiger, 62, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

Born April 19, 1957, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Brenda Richmond Cole.

Pamela was a Greene County resident her whole life. She graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1975. Pamela married Lindsey Kiger October 15, 1977. She was employed as a secretary for Wayne Township from 1982-1995 then went on to become an Avon representative for more than 25 years.

Pamela enjoyed camping, bird watching, playing cards, crossword puzzles, watching the Pirates, and talking on the phone with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two siblings, Dave (Tracy) Cole of Wayne Township and Paula (Bruce) Johnson of Youngwood; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Hopkins, who passed in 2015.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, in Pursley Baptist Cemetery, with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating.

