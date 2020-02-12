Pamela Jean Benson Yeager passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020, with her family by her side.

Pam was born November 1, 1953, in Pittsburgh, to Raymond and Dolores Ball Benson.

She was raised in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and graduated from Baldwin-Whitehall High School Class of 1972.

Pam is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Daniel W. Yeager.

Pam had three children, sons Adam (Melissa) Lefcowitz and Josh (Jenn) Lefcowitz and daughter Tamara Lefcowitz (Steve Mescan), and eight grandchildren, Alycia, Jeremiah, Ruth, Joscelyn, Judah, Aviella, Meaghan and Stephen. She is also survived by two sisters, Judy Eckert (Marty) and Marlene Galiszewski (Jerry); a brother, Scott (Cindy) Benson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pam was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Benson, and her parents.

Pam will be remembered by her family and friends as a fighter who lived life to the fullest. After a liver transplant in 1996 that saved her life, she continued to work and share meaningful time with all those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her trusty sidekick, Peanut (aka Nut-Nut).

Family will welcome friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, in the chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to CORE via check sent to 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15238.

Send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.