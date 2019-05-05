Pamela L. Maze, 63, of Washington, died Friday, May 3, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born September 17, 1955, in Washington, a daughter of Paul (Lee) Baumgardner of Washington and the late Helen Kelley Baumgardner.

A graduate of McGuffey High School, Mrs. Maze worked as a crew leader at Industrial Gasket and Shim, retiring in 2017.

She was a lovable person who loved to garden, shop for antiques, and collect glass candy containers. Mrs. Maze enjoyed her home in Florida and riding Harley motorcycles with her husband.

She was a member of Candy Container Club of America.

On May 21, 1993, she married Rodney G. Maze Sr., who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer M. (Alan) Geto of Washington; a son, Rodney G. Maze Jr. of Washington; two sisters, Debbie (Buck) Moriarty of Washington and Kim (Bill) Alderson of Claysville; a nephew, Jason (Chris) Whipkey of Washington; an aunt, Violet (Doby) Byers of Claysville; and many cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.

Deceased is a sister, Judy (the late Joey) Oliverio.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in Friendship Community Church, Washington, with the Rev. Rick Bruckner officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Search, P.O. Box 1653, Washington, PA 15301.

William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, is handling arrangements.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.