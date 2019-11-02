Pamela Mae Kowalczyk, 66, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in her home. She was born June 13, 1953, in Jamestown, N.Y.

Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Carmichaels.

To view a complete obituary and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.