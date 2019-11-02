Pamela Mae Kowalczyk (1953 - 2019)
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
Obituary
Pamela Mae Kowalczyk, 66, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in her home. She was born June 13, 1953, in Jamestown, N.Y.

Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Carmichaels.

To view a complete obituary and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 2, 2019
