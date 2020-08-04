Pamela Scott, RN, 65, of Carlisle, formerly of Boiling Springs and Penn Hills, died Friday, July 31, 2020, in her residence, with her loving family by her side.

She was born November 20, 1954, in Washington, to the late Emil and Catherine Svetkovich Besedick.

Pamela was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing. She was formerly employed as an RN with Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, in the Ob-Gyn Department, and was an RN at Masland Associates and Manor Care, both in Carlisle.

Pam enjoyed laying out in the sun and family trips to Ocean City, Md., and to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Most of all, Pamela relished the time she spent with her loving family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Raymond D. Scott Jr. of Carlisle; daughter Lindsay R. Gross and husband Joseph of Carlisle; son Jason D. Scott; stepson Matthew J. Scott of State College; sister Sandi Pickering of Pittsburgh; brother David Besedick of Bentleyville; her mother-in-law, Edith Scott of Clarksburg; and her sister-in-law, Dorothea Haught and husband Carl of Carlisle. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Cameron and Desarae Haskins and LaCayla Scott.

There will be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, in Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Letort Cemetery, 1198 Claremont Road, Carlisle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.