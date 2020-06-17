Pasquale P. Papa, 81, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born May 25, 1939, in Boston, Mass., to the late Paul and Margaret DePasquale Papa.

Pasquale is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Martina Kuntz Papa. He was the loving father of Alma Goveia, Dominick (Debra) Papa, Anita (Sam) Lopez, Teena Papa and stepfather of Annette (Chuckie) Fontana Jr.; grandfather of Mario (Sarah) Calderone, Cayla Calderone, Dominic (Devon) Papa, Catie Goveia, Gina Goveia, Neiko Kuntz, Nino Kuntz; stepgrandfather of Chuckie and Isabella; and great-grandfather of Morgan, Nolan, Monroe and L.J.; dear brother of Rose St. Amant; half-brother of Charlene, Gary and John; and brother-in-law of Charlie Kuntz and Lynne Marsolo; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Pasquale was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Joanne, Anthony, Richard; and stepson Arthur Klingensmith III.

Pasquale enjoyed playing bocce, shuffleboard, was an avid golfer and loved playing cards. He was a truck driver for more than 60 years, retiring from Supervalu, Inc. Pasquale was a member of the Teamsters Local 872, where he was president for many years.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Belle Vernon, Jeannette Italian Club and the Knights of Columbus.

Promise Hospice nurses Kari, Trisha, Karen, Lisa and Deana provided unconditional care and compassion, Chaplain Jason offered his prayers and blessing, and Dr. Eric Campbell provided exceptional care. The family would also like to acknowledge neighbors Linda Beckwith, Randy Peltier and Freddie Monstrola for the care they provided to Pasquale.

Arrangements entrusted to RJ Slater IV Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington.

