Pat E. Thomas, 81, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in his home.

He was born September 9, 1939, in Barberville, Fla., a son of Jack and Mary Helen McMillan Thomas.

Mr. Thomas was retired as a horse trainer at The Meadows Racetrack in North Strabane Township.

He was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church in Washington, United States Trotting Association, and was an avid hunter.

Surviving are his wife, Norma Patton Thomas; a son, Kenneth (Helen) Thomas of Tecumseh, Mich.; a daughter, Linda Thomas (Roy Barnhart) of New Eagle; three grandchildren, Kenny, Bobby and Abbey; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers and three sisters.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 22, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, with Pastor Jeff Diedrich officiating. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Meadows Standardbred Owners Association, 200 Racetrack Road, Washington, PA 15301, or to a charity of one's choice.

