Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Farabee.

Patricia A. Farabee, 79, of Claysville, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born April 12, 1939, in Morris Township, a daughter of the late Mahlon McAllister and Irene Feizli Sibert.

She was a graduate of Claysville High School.

Mrs. Farabee worked as a nurse's aide locally for many years.

A 4-H leader, Patricia was a very family-oriented woman, who loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed gardening, baking and canning.

On August 5, 1960, she married Harold L. Farabee, who died March 1, 1994.

Surviving are four children, Leslie Jay (Shelley) Farabee of Claysville, Michael Ray (Rhonda) Farabee of Triadelphia, W.Va., Lori Ann (Ronald) Ullom of Claysville and Shari Lyn (Ronald) Houston of Valley Grove, W.Va.; four siblings; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are six siblings.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.