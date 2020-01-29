Patricia "Pat" Lawrence, 88, of Waynesburg, formerly of Jefferson, passed away at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in her home.

She was born November 2, 1931, in Brier Hill, Fayette County, a daughter of the late John Joseph and Estella Mae Zivney Brosovich.

Mrs. Lawrence was a 1949 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School, where she was in the top 10 of her class. She was a member of the St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church in Jefferson. In addition, Pat served as president of the American Legion Post 954 Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid reader. She was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and bingo.

On July 9, 1949, she married John J. Lawrence, who died January 17, 1986.

Surviving are four sons, John "Jack" Lawrence (Denise) of Rices Landing, Terry L. Lawrence (Bev) of Waynesburg, Richard A. Lawrence (Dorothy) of Jefferson and Charles "Chuckie" Lawrence (Bernie) of Mather; two daughters, Darlene "Dee" Day of Newton Falls, Ohio, and Cindy L. Braden (Chuck) of Jefferson; 12 grandchildren, Scott (Kelly), Tammy, Missy (Greg), Kristy (James), Rachael (Travis), Brad (Jess), Frank (Amanda), Michelle (Doug), Josh, John Ross, Terry (Tasha) and Bobby; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Robert L. Lawrence; two brothers, William Brosovich and John Brosovich; and a daughter-in-law, Janina Lawrence.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday, January 31, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Matthias Parish at St. Marcellus, 1340 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow at Jefferson Cemetery.

