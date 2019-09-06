Patricia A. Laws

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Laws.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia A. Laws, 78, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born July 16, 1941, a daughter of the late Peter and Jennnie Decovich.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Donald A. Laws; children Charles (Shelly) Valentino, Lynn (Edward) Throckmorton, Peter (Marcie) Valentino, Corbie (John) Kuntz and Rebeka McDougal; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special friend Nancy Foster.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorri Valentino; and a sister, Constance Telesesky.

She loved country life and all of the dogs, cats and horses she rescued. Patricia never met a stranger.

At her request, there will be no services. Patricia donated her body to science.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.