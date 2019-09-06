Patricia A. Laws, 78, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born July 16, 1941, a daughter of the late Peter and Jennnie Decovich.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Donald A. Laws; children Charles (Shelly) Valentino, Lynn (Edward) Throckmorton, Peter (Marcie) Valentino, Corbie (John) Kuntz and Rebeka McDougal; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special friend Nancy Foster.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorri Valentino; and a sister, Constance Telesesky.

She loved country life and all of the dogs, cats and horses she rescued. Patricia never met a stranger.

At her request, there will be no services. Patricia donated her body to science.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.