1/
Patricia A. Morris
1936 - 2020
Patricia A. "Pat" Morris, 84, of Avella, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, after a lengthy battle with COPD. Patricia was born March 17, 1936, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elmer Morris and Irene Spidel Morris.

Patricia is survived by her life partner of 40 years, Virginia Reihner of Avella. Also survived by her nephews, Ronald Calissie (Libbey Hoskins) and Bill Fleich (Kathy), all of Wheeling; niece Sandy Graham (Allen) of Denver, N.C.; and great-nephews Chad Calissie (Kelly) of Wheeling, Kevin Graham of Texas and Jody Graham of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Morris, Robert "Bud" Morris and Gary Morris, all of Wheeling; sister Eleanor (Morris) Calissie of Wheeling; and niece Nancy Tascoe of Michigan.

Pat was a much-loved partner, friend and neighbor who loved her horses, dogs and, especially in her later years, her cats. She was a long-time employee of Superior Valve Corporation in Washington.

She will be missed by all, but especially by her dear friend, Freda Ivanusic of Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 24, 2020.
