Patricia A. "Patty" Novotny, 85, of Washington, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington. She was born July 10, 1935, in Washington, a daughter of the late Robert and Lucille Houston Wylie.

Patty was a graduate of Chartiers High School Class of 1954 and Carnegie Institute of Cleveland, Ohio. She worked for more than 20 years as a bookkeeper for Kmart.

Patty loved taking care of the large array of plants she had inside her home as well as gardening outside. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking and baking for her family and spending time with her beloved pets. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Darcie Coen and husband Robert of Maidsville, W.Va.; sons David Novotny of Ellsworth and R. Douglas Novotny of Washington; grandchildren Natalie (Jason) Pacy, Maggie Novotny, Deirdre (Steve Farnau) Dlugonski, Nicholas (Laura) Dlugonski and Ty West; great-grandchildren Makayla and Aiden Schwoerer, William Farnau, Kylie West, Owen Farnau, Everett West, and Jase and Makenna Dlugonski; sisters Betty Lombardo of Houston and Peggy (Ray) Dusky of McMurray; brother Dennis R. (Avril) Wylie of Taylorstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her husband, William "Bill" Novotny, who passed away in 2016.

Friends and family are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at noon Tuesday, October 27. Chaplin Douglas Keith of Amedisys Hospice will be officiating the services. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandated rules, everyone must wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

