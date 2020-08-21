Patricia A. Schweinebraten, 91, of Peachtree Corners, Ga., formerly of Washington, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Village Park Senior Living Center.

She was born December 20, 1928, in Imperial, a daughter of John L. and Nora Nelson Carroll.

Pat was a 1945 graduate of Chartiers High School followed by Penn Commercial Secretarial School.

She had worked as a secretary for the law firm of former Judge John McIlvaine, the Washington School superintendent and for the management of Jessop Steel.

Mrs. Schweinebraten was a member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church and had been active with the Women's Auxiliary of the Washington Hospital for many years.

She was an avid golfer and had memberships at both Lone Pine and Washington country clubs.

Her family was most important to her. She loved and cherished the time she could spend with them.

On July 1, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, the future Dr. George E. "Ginger" Schweinebraten, who passed away August 8, 2017.

Surviving are a daughter, Dr. Marie Schweinebraten and her husband, Dr. Chris McFarland of Duluth, Ga.; a son, Mark Schweinebraten (Darryl Valentine) of Roswell, Ga.; six grandchildren, Ian McFarland (Kristin), Leslie McFarland, Nicholas Stoltz, PhD., Emily Stoltz Schmidt (Matthew), Eric Stoltz (Courtney) and Patrick Stoltz (Alexandria); 11 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Leslie, Jacob and Nora Schmidt, Henry, George, Jack, Theodore and Maxine Stoltz, and Evan and Beckett McFarland; two brothers, James Carroll (Donna) of Houston and William Carroll (the late Shirley) of Canonsburg; a sister, Noreen Kosem (Gary) of McMurray; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Leslie and her husband, Nick Stoltz; a brother, John Carroll; and two sisters, Joan McCullough and Dorothy Arthur.

Private family services will be held at the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will be in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, 1020 W. State Street, Baden, PA 15005.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.