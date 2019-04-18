Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. (Stickles) Smoggie.

Patricia A. Stickles Smoggie, 79, of Waynesburg passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.

She was born November 25, 1939, in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late John H. Stickles and Elaine Paxton Campbell.

She was a graduate of East Bethlehem Township High School. She studied modeling in Pittsburgh and graduated from the Robert Morris School of Business.

Patricia resided most of her life in Clarksville and Waynesburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Monica Steinberg of Bloomfield, Iowa; three grandchildren, Adam and Brianna Steinberg and Sean Smoggie; sister Rebecca Church (Fred) of Washington; brother Ford Campbell (Darlene) of Spraggs; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are son Todd Smoggie; sister Kathleen Stickles; and four brothers, John "Buck" Stickles, Willis "Skip" Stickles, Mark Allen Campbell and Donald Laird Campbell.

Private services are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.