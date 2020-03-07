Patricia "Pat" Anderson Gray, 81, of Washington, went to be with her Lord on March 5, 2020.

She was born September 26, 1938, in Greene County. She was a daughter of the late Ralph and Emma Miles Anderson. Pat was a cook for several local restaurants. She enjoyed her family and life to the fullest.

Surviving are two sons, Michael (Patty) Gray of Claysville and Joe (Jackie) Gray of Washington; three brothers, Tom (Marlene) Anderson, Jerry (Anne) Anderson, Larry (Erma) Anderson; four sisters, Sandy (Lloyd) Workman, Karen Clutter, Jane (Jay) Jubas and Donna (Mike) Shields; five grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Cassie, Kelsey, and Paige; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Levi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Ralph, Bill and Samuel Anderson; two sisters, Mary Anderson and Opal (Vic) Daviduk; daughter, Beverly; and great-granddaughter Alexis.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 until the time of service at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to Sandy Workman. Donations can be mailed directly to the funeral home at 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.

