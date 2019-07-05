Patricia Ann "Patti" Bilyeu, 69, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, died Monday, July 1, 2019, in Wheeling Hospital.

She was born December 18, 1949, in Washington, a daughter of the late George Michael and Anna Teresa Barbaryka Maceyko. Patti was the wife of William L. Bilyeu for 44 years.

She earned her bachelor's degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her master's degree in education at West Virginia University. Her professional career was devoted to teaching and making education accessible to students of all ages.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, Michael (Maureen) Bilyeu; a daughter, Amy Bilyeu; a sister, Denise (William) Maceyko-Hartman; a grandson, Eligha Hill Jr.; a niece and goddaughter, Liz (Ashwath Sitaraman) Hartman; a nephew, Teddy Hartman; a goddaughter, Maryann (Tom) Zarichansky; also many friends and extended family members residing in the Washington County area.

Patti was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her family. She was a Deacon at Calvary Presbyterian Church for several years. She loved traveling and enjoyed many wonderful trips with family and friends. Many evenings and weekends were spent enjoying her grandson, Eligha's baseball games and other sports. Patti was an avid reader; she loved to cross stitch, bake, and garden. She also had a lot of fun in the bowling league to which she and her husband Bill belonged. She was deeply fond of animals and enjoyed many sunny afternoons in the company of her beloved cats, Jade and Swalla.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 6, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 100 South Marietta Street, St. Clairsville. A Celebration of Life will be officiated by the Rev. Terry Lucarelli following the gathering at noon. After the Celebration of Life, a reception will be held in the church hall for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James Fund for Life at Ohio State University Hospital. Condolences may be offered at www.harperfh.net