Patricia Ann Boyd, 73, of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 23, 1946, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Jakubik Retus.

She was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.

Patricia grew up in Mather, and attended St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Jefferson.

She retired from the office of District Magistrate Glenn Bates, where she was an administrative assistant. Patricia had resided several years in Greensboro, N.C., where she worked for Ohio Casualty.

Patricia was a loving grandmother. She also loved animals. Her favorite pastimes were reading and watching her favorite TV shows.

Surviving are a daughter, Hillari Boyd (Steve Lemley) of Waynesburg; a son, Brian Boyd (Abbagail) of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Kyle Kindervater, Kendall Lemley, Kadence Lemley, Cierra Boyd and Oliver Boyd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 232 E. High Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.