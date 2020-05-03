Patricia Ann Brounce
Patricia Ann Brounce, 74, of West Alexander, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in her daughter's home.Patty was born March 24, 1946, a daughter of the late George and Jessie Seich.She was a 1964 graduate of Monongahela High School.On July 3, 1964, she married James T. Brounce (son of the late James M. and Jean L. Brounce).Patty enjoyed working for Union Railroad for 28 1/2 years. She served in many positions, including transportation clerk and human resources specialist.She also enjoyed spending time with her family, street rodding, celebrating the holidays and dabbled in gardening. She loved her morning coffee and Christmas was her favorite time of year. She also loved reminiscing about her many years working for the railroad.Patty is survived by a daughter, Jessica J. Plants (Rodney) of West Alexander; daughter-in-law Paulette Brounce of Valley Grove, W.Va.; grandchildren Markie, Amber, Heather, Brody, Jacob, Elizabeth and Joshua; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, George "Sonny" (Beverly) and William Seich.She was proceeded in death by son James T. Brounce Jr.; grandchildren Ryon and Grace; and a brother, Ronald Seich (JoAnn).She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Patty Brounce Memorial Fund. All monies donated will go to support the Claysville Elementary Schools Care Room and/or various McGuffey Sports Boosters.All services for Patricia will be private.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 3, 2020.
