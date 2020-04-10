Patricia Ann Eustis-Carpenter, 73, of Washington, passed away peacefully, with her daughter and family by her side, Tuesday, April 8, 2020.

She was born June 10, 1946, in Washington, a daughter of William Knestrick and Pearl Wood Knestrick.

Pat was a graduate of Washington High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Carnegie-Mellon University. After nearly 40 years of banking in the Washington area, she retired as a vice president for Fifth-Third Bank, McMurray.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Lori (Barry) Ross of Washington; a sister, Pamela Knestrick; granddaughters Shaelyn Ross and Tori Smith; grandsons Stephen W. Holik Jr. and Brandon Buckels; a great-granddaughter, Kaia Beeker; many loving cousins; friends that she considered family; and her faithful companion, Boo Boo.

Pat was preceded in death by her son, Stephen W. Holik Sr.; father; and mother.

Pat's kind heart and loving ways were an inspiration to the residents and co-workers at Thomas Campbell Apartments and Premier Washington Health Center, where she worked part time until her diagnosis. Her favorite pastimes were spending time in the sunshine with her daughter and playing penny slots with her dear friend, Susan Baker.

"Let go and Let GOD" became her motto during her illness. She handled each day with strength and grace, never losing faith in God or the smile on her face.

The Washington Hospital staff of 4 South and 5 South, the Washington Hospital Acute Rehabilitation Unit, and Gallagher Home Health and Hospice provided excellent care, compassion and support during Pat's illness and final days.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held at this time. A public memorial service, to celebrate Pat's life, will be announced at a later date.

In order to continue doing God's work, memorial contributions are suggested to Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington. Funds are currently needed to carry them through this difficult time, as the City Mission does not receive funding from the federal, state or local government.

