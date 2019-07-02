Patricia Ann Puskarich

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
15317
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Patricia Ann Puskarich, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Ellsworth.

Pat has gone to be with Mike, her beloved husband whom she was married to for 66 years; and Amy, her cherished granddaughter. Pat was a daughter of the late Patsy and Rose Tiberi and sister to the late Dolores Benedetti.

She is survived by daughter Kathleen Stone-Johnson and husband Christopher Johnson; her son, Randy Puskarich and wife Carol; her grandson, Lee Puskarich and wife Kelly; and her most precious great-grandchildren, Nellia and Chloe Clay and their father, Jay Clay.

Pat was a beautician in her own shop for over 50 years.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Friday, July 5, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Carnegie Library for the Blind, 4724 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, 412-687-2440.

Published in Observer-Reporter on July 2, 2019
