Patricia Ann Puskarich, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Ellsworth.

Pat has gone to be with Mike, her beloved husband whom she was married to for 66 years; and Amy, her cherished granddaughter. Pat was a daughter of the late Patsy and Rose Tiberi and sister to the late Dolores Benedetti.

She is survived by daughter Kathleen Stone-Johnson and husband Christopher Johnson; her son, Randy Puskarich and wife Carol; her grandson, Lee Puskarich and wife Kelly; and her most precious great-grandchildren, Nellia and Chloe Clay and their father, Jay Clay.

Pat was a beautician in her own shop for over 50 years.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Friday, July 5, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Carnegie Library for the Blind, 4724 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, 412-687-2440.

