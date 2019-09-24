Patricia Ann Renko Burgh Rumbaugh went home to her Lord Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Patricia (Pat) was born July 13, 1934, in Washington, a daughter of Mildred Sharik and Joseph Renko.

She graduated from Trinity High School in 1952. Pat worked for many different organizations while living in Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois and Nevada. Her most recent employment was with Washington County Area Agency on Aging from which she retired at the age of 81 years old. It was a job she truly loved because of the people she worked with and the people she served.

Pat married Albert William Burgh June 14, 1952. Albert passed away June 5, 1965.

Surviving are two birth children, Keith (Glenda) Burgh of Farmington, Minn., and Cindy (Jim) Cowie of Washington; and four grandchildren, Bre Ane (Josh) Hampsher of Farmington, Minn., Brenna (Dustin) Miller of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Julie (Jaymie) Murphy of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Nate (Taylor) Caldwell of Washington; and two stepgrandchildren, James (Lori) Cowie of Greensboro and Teresa Cowie of Washington.

Pat married William Rumbaugh November 4, 1966.

Surviving is a stepdaughter, Nona (Gene) Podschlne of Novi, Mich. Also, six stepgrandchildren, Art (Sherry) Holman, Andrew (Danielle) Holman and Amy Holman Stewart, all of Michigan, and Currie, Lauralee and Cara Rush of Washington. Pat also had 15 great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and a stepdaughter, Toni Marie Gossett of Washington. Pat loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and lived a life of service. She also loved her family and her many friends she made throughout her life. Her warm smile and pleasant greeting welcomed all who visited and cared for her during her last season of life.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 1 p.m., the time of a Celebration of Life service, Friday, September 27, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. The Rev. Travis Edgar and the Rev. Robert Neal, both Pat's pastors at Glenn Street Church, will be officiating. Interment will follow thereafter at Washington Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Glenn Street Free Methodist Church, 690 Glenn Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Amedisys Hospice, 280 Johnson Road, Suite 200, Washington, PA 15301, in memory of Patricia R. Rumbaugh.

