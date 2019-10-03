Patricia Ann Revay Kotouch

Obituary
Patricia Ann Revay Kotouch, 69, of North Fayette Township, McDonald, passed unexpectedly Monday, September 30, 2019. She was a beloved daughter of Anna Reese; beloved mother of Patrick Kotouch and Laurie Booth; and cherished grandmother of Josephine Booth. She is also survived by cousins and numerous friends.

Family will receive friends from 4 and 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, in Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service PC, Edward M. Herrick, supervisor/owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road, North Fayette Township, Imperial, 724-695-7332. Immediately following at 8 p.m. will be a blessing service.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019
