Patricia Ann Scarton, 79, of Houston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, November 22, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born October 2, 1940, in Mt. Braddock, a daughter of Joseph and Anna Bezak Ferencak.

Patricia graduated from North Union High School in Uniontown.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canonsburg and a much-loved member of the Chartiers Township and Houston community.

Mrs. Scarton was a devout wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her family was her world. She humbly and generously gave her time and love to them. She taught them to be kind to each other and to love one another while her charismatic personality touched the lives of all who knew and loved her.

On June 18, 1966, she married Jerry A. Scarton, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Rosanne Crowley and husband George of North Huntingdon; a son, Dr. Michael Scarton and wife LuAnn of McMurray; four grandchildren, Kierstin and Jared Crowley and Emma and Julia Scarton; two sisters, Geraldine Ferencak of Mt. Braddock and Marian Garstecki and husband Mark of Connellsville; a brother, Kevin Ferencak and wife Erin of Mt. Braddock; a sister-in-law, Frances Ferencak of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Robert Ferencak, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, with the Rev. Carmen A. D'Amico as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Connellsville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

