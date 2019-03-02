Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Stevens.

Patricia Ann "Dutch" Stevens, beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend, of Morgantown, and formerly of Rivesville, W.Va., passed from this life to her heavenly home early Thursday morning, February 28, 2019 at Evergreen Assisted Living in Morgantown, at the age of 84.

She was born June 11, 1934 in Brave, Pa., a daughter of the late Robert and the late Mildred White Snyder.

Survivors include her husband, Clifford Stevens; her stepdaughter, Sandy McComas; and her son, Steve McComas of Daytona, Fla.; her sister, Jan Stiles of Blacksville; her brother, Rodney Snyder and wife Teresa of Hesston, Kans.; nephews, Steve Stiles and wife Ronda, Rob Kotti, Shawn Snyder and wife Christie; and nieces, Marcia Peoples and husband Jim and Shannon Bachman and husband Randy; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Dutch previously worked for Westinghouse in Fairmont and the Robinson Run Mine UMWA. She attended the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church and Rivesville United Methodist Church. She was active in , and was a long-time member of the Fairmont Monday Night Group.

She loved her family, the outdoors, fishing, flower gardening and sports - especially Pirates baseball.

Excellent care and support was provided by Lori Rankin, the Director of Assisted Living at Evergreen, and her compassionate and amazing staff, as well as WV Caring Hospice.

Friends may join the family to honor Dutch's life and legacy at Smith Funeral & Cremation Care, 108 Holland Avenue, Westover, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, officiated by Pastor Stephen Dodrill.

Family and friends will then gather at Greene County Memorial Park in Waynesburg, at 1 p.m. on Monday for Dutch's graveside committal service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to the of West Virginia, 1299 Pineview Drive, #3, Morgantown, WV 26505.

To send the family your personal condolences and other symbolic gestures, please visit www.,smithfcc.com