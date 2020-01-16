Patricia Ann Tarr Virgili, 85, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the home of her granddaughter, Olivia.

Mrs. Virgili was born March 22, 1934, in Farmington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Paul W. and Melba Emery Tarr.

Patricia is survived by a son, Ricky Snyder (Ramona); a daughter, Rhoda Bushta (Ron); grandchildren Olivia Stohon (fiance Joe Gantle), Brenna Cipoletti (Mike), Mario Barchiesi (Shirley) and Curtis, Wesley and Jamie Synder; great-grandchildren Taylor Barchiesi (Aubrey), Anthony Barchiesi (Jada), Nikki Barchiesi and Giovanni and Antonia Cipoletti; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a daughter, Rhonda Stohan, and two sisters, Pauline Stebelton and Ida Spivey.

At Patricia's request, there will be no viewing or services.

She said, "Say goodbye and ship me off."

Arrangements are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.