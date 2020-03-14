Patricia Archer, 81, of Buffalo Township, Washington County, passed away peacefully, with her daughter by her side, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Patricia was born June 21, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of Pauline Huffman Watters and Hershel Watters Sr.

In June 1969, she married Gerald Archer, who later passed away December 17, 1996.

Patricia was a devoted baptist and she worked at the K-mart in Washington until retirement.

She is survived by children Jamie Yonish (Matt) of West Finley and Terry Archer (Chantel) of Washington; grandchildren Alisa Watters, Michael Watters, Kaleigh Yonish (Brandon), Darian Wise, Brendan Wise, Christian Archer and Jason Archer; along with six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Logan; a brother, Hershel Watters Jr.; and one son, Daniel Watters, who passed away May 11, 2014.

There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. At the request of the family, please do not send flowers. Interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, (724)663-7373.

