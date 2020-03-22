Patricia Colleen Thompson, 93, of Washington, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday March 20, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Patricia was a daughter of the late Thomas Carlton and Nellie Guest.

She was born on November 8, 1926, in Vance Station. Patricia married Roger Grant Thompson on August 22, 1942. He preceded her in death in 1966. Patricia continued to celebrate their anniversary all the years of her life.

Patricia was the heart of her home and the center of her family's world. She had eight children, Patricia (Bo) Brewer, Robert (Judy) Thompson, Cindy (Fred) Schneider, Candise Hughey and Thomas (Debbie) Thompson, all of Washington, Rebecca (Rick) Livingood of Claysville, Connie (Glen) Hanning of Handley, W.Va., and Roger (Patricia) Thompson of Amity. Patricia also had 19 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and 39 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Thompson was a homemaker, and she enjoyed spending time with her family. She could often be found snuggling a baby at her kitchen table. Welcoming the newest members of her family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed crafting with plastic canvas, crocheting, solving word searches, watching her birds and watching "Wheel of Fortune." Her homemade buns were known and loved by everyone.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; seven sisters; a grandson; and three sons-in-law. She was the last of her immediate family.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later time, due to the current concern for public safety.

