Patricia G. Bryant, 72, of Eighty Four, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Born July 16, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Olga and Daniel Gabor. She was the beloved wife to David A. Bryant; loving mother to Ian (Jessica) Bryant; cherished grandmother to Owen and Elena Bryant; loving sister to Ted (Patty Jo) and Paul (Linda) Gabor. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Aiden Bryant.

Pat was an extremely outgoing person who could spark a conversation with anyone. She loved spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at Forest Lawn Gardens, 3739 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724- 260-5546.

