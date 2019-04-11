Patricia H. Koratich, 72, of Carmichaels, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born November 13, 1946, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Marie Palusky Douglas.

Patty was a former home health care provider. She loved gardening and reading.

Surviving are her children, April Koratich Cummings of Rices Landing, Robert E. Koratich Jr. of Idaho and Tammy L. Koratich of Alaska; and her sister, Maryann Koratich Pry of Carmichaels.

Deceased is a brother, Charles Douglas.

Private services are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes in Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.