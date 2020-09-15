1/1
Patricia J. Barney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia J. Barney died Friday, September 11, 2020, at age 90.

She was born November 2, 1929, in Pittsburgh, to the late Eugene and Anne Carr.

She was a 1947 graduate of Hampton High School. She was a member of Christ the Redeemer Church.

On August 28, 1954, she married John Barney Jr., who died September 11, 1992.

She is survived by five children, Blaise Barney of Livermore, Calif., John (Jing) Barney of Eastville, Va., Theresa (Ed) Williams of Venetia, Brigid (Tom) Lednicky of Austin, Texas, and Molly (Mark) Cummings of Canonsburg; eight grandchildren, Jana Barney, Jacob Barney, Kira Scammell, Ginger (Omar) McCall, Amy (Joshua) Bess, Lilly Eliaz, Claire Eliaz and Brenna Eliaz; four great-grandchildren, Easton Bess, Rebekah Bess, Antonio Thibodeau Camacho, Evander Quintero-McCall; sister Lois (Charles) Ziga.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack (Helen) Carr, Tom (Marie) Carr and Jim (Joetta) Carr; one great-grandchild, Evianna Rose Quintero-McCall.

Patricia was known for her love of both people and animals. Her home was a sanctuary for many of God's creatures. She instilled three generations with a deep love for our planet and all its inhabitants.

Family and friends are welcome from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Christ the Redeemer Church, Canonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia asked that contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

View and sign the family's guestbook at Pittsburghcremation.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved