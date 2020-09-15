Patricia J. Barney died Friday, September 11, 2020, at age 90.

She was born November 2, 1929, in Pittsburgh, to the late Eugene and Anne Carr.

She was a 1947 graduate of Hampton High School. She was a member of Christ the Redeemer Church.

On August 28, 1954, she married John Barney Jr., who died September 11, 1992.

She is survived by five children, Blaise Barney of Livermore, Calif., John (Jing) Barney of Eastville, Va., Theresa (Ed) Williams of Venetia, Brigid (Tom) Lednicky of Austin, Texas, and Molly (Mark) Cummings of Canonsburg; eight grandchildren, Jana Barney, Jacob Barney, Kira Scammell, Ginger (Omar) McCall, Amy (Joshua) Bess, Lilly Eliaz, Claire Eliaz and Brenna Eliaz; four great-grandchildren, Easton Bess, Rebekah Bess, Antonio Thibodeau Camacho, Evander Quintero-McCall; sister Lois (Charles) Ziga.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack (Helen) Carr, Tom (Marie) Carr and Jim (Joetta) Carr; one great-grandchild, Evianna Rose Quintero-McCall.

Patricia was known for her love of both people and animals. Her home was a sanctuary for many of God's creatures. She instilled three generations with a deep love for our planet and all its inhabitants.

Family and friends are welcome from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Christ the Redeemer Church, Canonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia asked that contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

