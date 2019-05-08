Patricia J. "Patty" Brennen, 77, of Washington, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Washington Hospital, surrounded by her beloved daughter, granddaughter and extended family.

She was born July 7, 1941, in White Plains, N.Y., eldest daughter of the late Raymond James and Christine Strnisha Brennen, and was known most for her kind and open personality.

She was a 1959 graduate of Trinity High School. She loved her high school years and her pride and joy was planning every class reunion from 1959 until 2018.

Patty was a lifelong resident of Washington. When she was young, Patty enjoyed bowling with her best friend, Sally. They bowled in many leagues together at Route 19 and Alpine bowling lanes. They had the most fun going to tournaments all over the state.

Patty was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine to pre-school children for more than 15 years. She was a lifelong member of the Lincoln Hill Slovene National Benefit Society and served as the lodge secretary since 2007. She also served as a member of Lincoln Hill Playground Committee and spent many hours delivering lunches for Lincoln Hill Teen Outreach summer lunch program.

For most of her career she worked at Mayview and Woodville state hospitals in the linen room for 27 years. She retired in 2002 and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Taylor Rae. She was a proud grandmother and enjoyed watching Taylor play softball during the spring and summer months. She was so proud of her granddaughter's accomplishments.

Surviving are a daughter, Christine "Christy" (Jeffrey) Boone and a granddaughter, Taylor Rae Boone, all of Washington; three sisters, Sherri (David) Smith of Charlotte, N.C., Kathleen (Warren) McClellan and Cynthia (Scott) Snow, both of Cincinnati; a brother, Raymond (Donna) Brennen Jr. of Washington; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, with Rev. M. John Lynam officiating. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.