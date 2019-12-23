Patricia J. Linnert, 87, of Concord, formerly of Pittsburgh and then Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Pruitt Health, Harrisburg, after an extended illness.

A visitation for Mrs. Linnert will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, in Whitley's Funeral Home, Kannapolis, N.C. A service will follow at 2 p.m. in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township, at a later date.

Patricia was born May 28, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John F. and Elizabeth Kunkel Jackson. She graduated from St. Wendelin's High School and worked for the family's business, Jordan Tax Service, before retiring to Avella, and then Myrtle Beach.

Patricia "Pats" will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick C. Linnert; daughter Patricia L. Seay; sister Elizabeth M. Kocab; and brothers Robert J. Jackson and Richard J. Jackson.

Those left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Cheryl S. Linnert of Concord and Danielle L. Holiday and husband Erin of Odenton, Md.; her grandchildren, Sean, Megan, Glenn, Brittany, Shannon, Nick, Kelsey and Jacqui; her great-grandchildren, Emma, Bryson, Abriella, Allie and Kylie; her sister, Joan C. Ritter; and her brother-in-law, John B. Ritter.

Condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.