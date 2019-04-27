Patricia Joy Lewis, 85, of Garards Fort, passed away at 11:06 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Evergreen Assisted Living, Waynesburg.

She was born October 30, 1933, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Maye Wilson Pollock.

Mrs. Lewis attended George Township (Fayette County) schools and resided in Greene County most of her life.

On November 5, 1949, she married Isaac N. Lewis Sr., who died April 16, 2013. She and her husband were faithful and active members of John Corbly Memorial Baptist Church in Garards Fort for many years. Mrs. Lewis was a member of the Mission Class of the church. She and her husband, Ike, also volunteered their time for many years with Garards Fort Cemetery.

Mrs. Lewis enjoyed watching birds and singing and listening to music. She was affectionately known by her family and friends as "Nanny" and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are five sons, Randy P. Lewis (Noreen) of Garards Fort, Barrett K. Lewis (Gayle) of Rices Landing, Isaac N. Lewis Jr. (Vee) of Garards Fort and Mark E. Lewis (Jennette) and Michael A. Lewis (Mary), both of Carmichaels; five daughters, Joyce L. Lund (John) of Carmichaels, Donna R. Rodavich (Dave) of Garards Fort, Michelle A. Popernack (George) of Bobtown, Diane Ewart (Ralph) of Carmichaels and Connie Sherman (Frank) of Greensburg; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, James S. Pollock (Sarah) of Uniontown; a sister, Donna M. Marva (Joe) of Windber; a brother-in-law, Bob Morgan of Youngstown, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Gerry Pollock of Morgantown, W.Va., and Dorothy Pollock of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a grandson, John Paul Lund; four brothers, the Rev. Edward Pollock, Barrett Jack Pollock, Lance G. Pollock and Vance C. Pollock; and two sisters, Monteen R. Morgan and an infant sister.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at John Corbly Memorial Baptist Church, Garards Fort, with Pastor Gary Whipkey officiating. Interment will follow at Garards Fort Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to John Corbly Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 43, Garards Fort, PA 15334. For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.