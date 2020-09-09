Patricia June Williamson, 84, of Washington, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care Southmont. She was born at home in "Pancake", Laboratory, April 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Charles Nathaniel and Alice Roosevelt McCoy Crawford.

She was a graduate of Trinity High School. Pat worked at Giant Eagle as a deli manager for 28 years before her retirement in 1999. She was a member of Laboratory Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her word and coloring books. She was a caretaker, always helping and caring for others.

She is survived by a daughter, Dawn Marie Holt; son Jason (Melissa) Williamson; six grandchildren, Josh (Ashleigh) Holt, Sam (Alyssa) Holt, Alissa Holt, Emily Williamson, Haley Williamson and Matthew Williamson; as well as four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ryan, Peyton and Gracie Holt.

Aunt Pat will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews as well as special friends.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a son, George Thomas "Tom" Williamson; as well as her seven brothers and sisters.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of services, Thursday, September 10, in Nichol Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

