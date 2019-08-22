Patricia L. Bakaitus, 73, of North Belle Vernon, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her children.

She was born June 21, 1946 in Charleroi, daughter of the late Mary Harrison.

Patricia was retired from Corning Glass in Charleroi. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Charleroi and the Charleroi Coin Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Rock and son, Theodore W. Rock, Jr., both of North Belle Vernon; brother, Tom Bakaitus of Monongahela; sister, Betty Ann Smereczniak of Belle Vernon; friend, Diane Brigode Sollen of Tampa, Fla.; and granddaughter, Brianna L Walker.

She was preceded in death by her mother; and her husband, Theodore W. Rock, Sr.

A memorial service will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24 in St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Charleroi.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Eley/McCrory Funeral Home, Inc., 334 Main Street, Fayette City, PA 15438.