Patricia L. Dulaney Bruno, 66, of Commercial Township, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, in her home, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer for over a year.

Patty was born September 1, 1952, in Marianna, a daughter of Anna J. and J. Arthur Dulaney.

She was a graduate of Bethlehem-Center Senior High School, Class of 1970. Patty was employed as a key punch operator for several different companies, including First National Bank of Washington, Prudential Insurance of Linwood, N.J., and retiring from Ocean First Bank of Atlantic City, N.J., as assistant vice president of electronic banking.

In addition to her beloved husband, Michael, Patricia is survived by her son, Tony (Jammie); three grandsons, Ray, Thomas and Jakob Bruno; three brothers, Larry Dulaney (Barbara), Billy Dulaney and James Allen Dulaney (Diane); sister Dora M. Dulaney; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Arthur; sister JoeAnne Gilpin (Kenneth); and sister-in-law Billie Dulaney (Billy).

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m Saturday, May 11, in Beallsville Civic Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .

Written condolences may be sent to rocapshannon@aol.com, www.rocapshannon.com or snjtoday.com.