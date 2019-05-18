Patricia L. Engel

Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA
15057
(724)-693-2800
Obituary
Patricia L. Engel, 76, of McDonald, Mt. Pleasant Township, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Transitions Health Care, Washington.

She was born February 18, 1943, in Washington, a daughter of the late Albert and Mary Darabous Sappie.

Mrs. Engel was a 1961 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and a 1963 graduate of the Pittsburgh Art Institute. She was formerly employed by the U.S. Postal Service, was a cafeteria worker at Fort Cherry School District and had been a commercial artist in Pittsburgh. She enjoyed fishing, doing crafts and sewing.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Kenneth L. Engel of McDonald, Mt. Pleasant Township; son Aaron (Kelly) Engel; and grandsons Alex and Jacob Engel, all of Washington.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.

Published in Observer-Reporter on May 18, 2019
