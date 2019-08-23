Patricia L. Vandrew, 89, formerly of Enola, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Forest Park Nursing Center, Carlisle.

Born October 19, 1929, in Ten Mile, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Sophie Ames Montgomery.

Patricia retired from the former First Bank & Trust in Mechanicsburg. She was a member of the West Shore Players, a group that performs variety shows of dance and song. Contributions raised from these performances were donated to local charities. She was also a member of the Golden Sneakers, a group of grandmothers who perform for residents of senior centers. Patricia enjoyed decorating, gardening, traveling on bus trips and especially meeting with her friends for their weekly lunch group.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husbands, William S. McBurnie Sr. and George H. Vandrew Jr.; her son, William S. McBurnie Jr.; her sister, Hilda Piatt; and brother Ralph Montgomery.

Patricia is survived by her grandchildren, Lori Berard and husband Marc of Dillsburg and Ryan McBurnie of Mechanicsburg; a sister, Mona Rae Roberts of Amity; daughter-in-law Judy McBurnie of Mechanicsburg; and several nieces and nephews. Patricia is also survived by Michael R. Vandrew of Lewisberry; Dr. Alan T. Vandrew and wife Karen of Mechanicsburg; Nancy V. Craine and husband Darren of Mechanicsburg; seven grandchildren, Michael R. Jr., Adam, Christopher, Joseph and Kate Vandrew, Jenna Smerling and Nicole Singiser; and six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Georgia, Madelyn, Levi and Belynda Vandrew and Ella Smerling.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, August 24, in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Ten Mile.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Road #302, Carlisle, PA 17015.

www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com