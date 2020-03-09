Patricia Leyda Hellmann, 78, of Smock, formerly of Clover Hill, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in her home, with her beloved family by her side.

She was born September 16, 1941, in West Pike Run Township, a daughter of the late Mike and Mary Lopushansky Molek.

Patricia was the head seamstress at Mon Valley Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 2013. Her love of sewing gave her much joy in making suits and uniforms along with emblems for local high schools. She also had the gift of playing drums and enjoyed playing in her family band, the Silver Stars. Patricia will always be remembered for her famous halupki and her way of playing pranks on others, along with her sense of humor and wonderful laughter.

Surviving are five children, Lorraine Leyda (Chris VanDivner), Bryan Leyda, Jim Leyda, Bill Hellman and Pamela Hellman; nine grandchildren, Amber (Weston), Travis, Lisa, Michael, Greg, Larry, Lance, Laura and Christopher; a great-granddaughter, Peyton; four sisters, Judy Stringhill, Margie Gibino, Verna Molek and Betty Miller; three brothers, Andy, Joe and Frank Molek; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to her loving Amedysis Hospice team for their support and care.

Deceased are her first husband, James "Lew" Leyda, and her second husband, Edward "Pappy" Hellmann; three sisters, Rose Lutes, Lil Zundel and Dolores Galamb; and three brothers, Matt, Amos and John Molek.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd. 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneral Home.com.