Patricia Louise Gera, 73, of Carmichaels died August 7, 2020 in Uniontown Hospital.

Patty was born April 28, 1947 in Waynesburg, PA, the daughter of the late Robert "Peck" Brown and Louise Udovich Brown Weaver.

On March 3, 1976, Patty married the late Ronald "Sino" Gera who died in 2010.

Patty is survived by 3 children; Jonathan Klimek (Beverly), of Carmichaels, Jason Klimek (Elizabeth), of Gaithersburg, MD, and Jennifer Cama (Timothy), of Washington D.C., a brother, Lawrence Brown (Katie), of San Antonio, TX, a sister, Lindy Kelley (Patrick), of St Petersburg, FL, sister-in-law Carol Zipp (Gene), of Lemont Furnace, five granddaughters; Jade Klimek (Paxton Krajnak), Maddie Beyer (Tyler), Sophie Klimek, Lily Patricia Cama, Alyssa Bowser (Brandon Bane), two great-granddaughters; Mia Fahringer and Lilah Bane, and her former husband, John R. Klimek; brother-in-law, William Klimek; and sister-in-law, Stella Sertich; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, a sister, Carol Kerr, is deceased.

Patty loved all her children, and spending time with them. She was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School, the great class of 1965. Patty was a talented artist who enjoyed toll painting and digital illustrations. She loved playing (Farmville), keeping up on social media, and watching scary movies, especially the classics.

The family wishes to thank the exceptional staff at the Uniontown Hospital.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Ave., Carmichaels, PA, 15320, (724)966-5100. A prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Masks must be worn at all times and distancing as best as possible practiced for COVID-19 protection.