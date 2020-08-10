1/1
Patricia Louise Gera
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Louise Gera, 73, of Carmichaels died August 7, 2020 in Uniontown Hospital.

Patty was born April 28, 1947 in Waynesburg, PA, the daughter of the late Robert "Peck" Brown and Louise Udovich Brown Weaver.

On March 3, 1976, Patty married the late Ronald "Sino" Gera who died in 2010.

Patty is survived by 3 children; Jonathan Klimek (Beverly), of Carmichaels, Jason Klimek (Elizabeth), of Gaithersburg, MD, and Jennifer Cama (Timothy), of Washington D.C., a brother, Lawrence Brown (Katie), of San Antonio, TX, a sister, Lindy Kelley (Patrick), of St Petersburg, FL, sister-in-law Carol Zipp (Gene), of Lemont Furnace, five granddaughters; Jade Klimek (Paxton Krajnak), Maddie Beyer (Tyler), Sophie Klimek, Lily Patricia Cama, Alyssa Bowser (Brandon Bane), two great-granddaughters; Mia Fahringer and Lilah Bane, and her former husband, John R. Klimek; brother-in-law, William Klimek; and sister-in-law, Stella Sertich; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, a sister, Carol Kerr, is deceased.

Patty loved all her children, and spending time with them. She was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School, the great class of 1965. Patty was a talented artist who enjoyed toll painting and digital illustrations. She loved playing (Farmville), keeping up on social media, and watching scary movies, especially the classics.

The family wishes to thank the exceptional staff at the Uniontown Hospital.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Ave., Carmichaels, PA, 15320, (724)966-5100. A prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Masks must be worn at all times and distancing as best as possible practiced for COVID-19 protection.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved