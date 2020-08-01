Patricia Lucille Churpak, 86, of Atlasburg, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 31, 2020, in her home, with her loving daughter by her side.

She was born July 16, 1934, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Elizabeth "Lila" Good Wallace.

Mrs. Churpak attended Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Burgettstown and enjoyed working for many years for Alex Paris and at Bert's Hot Dog Shop in Atlasburg. She also enjoyed bowling, playing BINGO and going to the casino.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Jones (Richard) of Atlasburg; a son, Joseph Bateman of Wintersville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Michael Bateman (Jamie), Melissa Miller (Steven) and Mallory Bateman (Travis); great-grandchildren, Raven, Madison and Steven Miller, Bryce, Kennedy, Kaden and Kaylee Bateman, Sydney and Chase; a brother, Raymond Harry "Jack" Wallace of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Joseph Churpak, who passed away in 1986; a brother, William Wallace; and a sister, Joan Poulos.

A Blessing Service will be held privately for her immediate family and she will be laid to rest beside her husband in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.