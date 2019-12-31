Patricia Miller, 76, of Canonsburg, formerly of Bentleyville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Born March 18, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Anna and Joseph Daniels. She was the beloved wife to C. Edward Miller for 57 years; loving mother to Douglas (Lisa), Todd (Denise) and Brad (Leslie) Miller; cherished grandma to Jordan, Payton, Gavin, Chloe, Maddox and Carter; loving sister to Virginia Yakin and Connie Greenlee.

Patricia worked extensively with Make a Wish and gave generously to various charities. She was an avid cook and baker and will be dearly missed by all.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to .

Please view and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.