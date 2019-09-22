Patricia Richards, 77, of Bentleyville, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, in her home.

She was born July 31, 1942, in Bentleyville, a daughter of Anthony "Shooky" and Erma Grable Sicchitano.

Patty was a 1960 graduate of Bentleyville High School. She was employed by the Bentleyville and Bentworth school districts in the cafeteria and the janitorial department. Patty was an avid bingo player.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Zenneth "Ted" Richards; two sons, Mark Richards of Bentleyville and Charles "Kenny" (Andrea) Richards of Washington; two daughters, Janice (Gary) Fordyce of Greene County and Tina Jackson of Ellsworth; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara (Pat Gibson) Sicchitano of Jefferson and Linda (Calvin) Richards of Bentleyville; and two brothers, Ronald (Kathy) Sicchitano and Bradley (Florence) Sicchitano, both of Bentleyville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Keith Richards; sister Cheryl Sicchitano; and brother Anthony "AJ" Sicchitano.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, with the Rev. Paul Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery, Marianna.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.